European shares weighed down by tech stocks on rising U.S. rate hike bets

European shares fell on Tuesday, with tech stocks coming under pressure as a rise in two-year U.S. Treasury yields reflected ramped-up bets for a U.S. policy rate hike as soon as March. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.9%, with tech stocks declining 1.5% after U.S. treasuries fell along the curve.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 14:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares fell on Tuesday, with tech stocks coming under pressure as a rise in two-year U.S. Treasury yields reflected ramped-up bets for a U.S. policy rate hike as soon as March.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.9%, with tech stocks declining 1.5% after U.S. treasuries fell along the curve. Two-year yields, which track short-term rate expectations, crossed 1% for the first time since February 2020. Oil stocks were the only ones in positive territory, jumping 0.4% as crude prices rose to their highest in more than seven years on worries about possible supply disruptions after Yemen's Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates.

Vivendi shed 0.3% after saying it was investing in digital communication group Progressif Media through the purchase of an 8.5% stake from ZeWatchers. French food caterer Sodexo jumped 1.6% after Reuters reported Bain Capital was looking to bid for a stake in its benefits and rewards services unit.

