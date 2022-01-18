Significant percentage of India's workforce considering changing jobs in 2022: LinkedIn

Notwithstanding the pandemic, India's workforce is optimistic about the future of work, and a significant percentage of professionals are considering changing their jobs this year, according to a report.

LinkedIn, the leading online professional network, on Tuesday launched new job-seeker research, which revealed that 82 per cent of professionals in India are considering a job change in 2022.

Based on the responses of 1,111 professionals in India, the survey showed that professionals are leaving their current jobs due to poor work-life balance, not enough money, or greater career ambitions.

When looking for new roles in the new year, professionals in India said flexible working arrangements will be the top priority.

''The pandemic has spurred people to rethink their careers and look for new job opportunities to meet their renewed purpose and priorities in life.

''As confidence in new opportunities grows, it is evident that the Great Reshuffle in India is clearly being led by job seekers, and talent is in the driver's seat right now - with flexibility as their no. 1 priority today,'' said Ankit Vengurlekar, India Managing Editor, LinkedIn News.

Vengurlekar further said that ''our Jobs on the Rise list shows that the demand for tech-savvy talent is growing hotter across the IT, healthcare, and business development sectors''.

LinkedIn's research further revealed that professionals in India are confident about their job roles, careers, and overall job availability getting better in 2022.

But, despite this confident outlook, around 71 per cent of professionals said they question their abilities at work more now than before the pandemic, while 63 per cent stated they suffer from imposter syndrome.

''This self-doubt seems to be a byproduct of working in isolation for nearly two years as 33 per cent of professionals say the pandemic has negatively impacted their confidence at work,'' the report said.

The top reasons that can convince professionals in India to stay with their current employer in 2022 include better salary, more appreciation, and improved work-life balance.

According to the survey, working women (37 per cent) are 1.3x more likely to quit their current job due to poor work-life balance, when compared to working men (28 per cent).

They are also more likely (49 per cent) to say they will remain with their current employer if they get better pay when compared to working men (39 per cent), it added.

To help job-seekers identify the fastest-growing opportunities in India, LinkedIn has launched the second edition of the annual 'Jobs on the Rise 2022 India list'. To put together this year's rankings, LinkedIn looked at their platform data to identify job titles experiencing the highest growth rates from January 2017 through July 2021.

With businesses looking to further evolve their digital footprint in 2022, the list spotlights a growing demand for highly skilled IT workers (Site Reliability Engineer, Data Science Specialist, Machine Learning Engineer) and business development talent (Affiliate Marketing Specialist, Business Development Representative, Strategy Associate).

The list also revealed that the healthcare sector is looking to fill vacancies for Wellness Specialists and Molecular Biologists who can mitigate the COVID-19 crisis and help businesses and communities to shelter from the pandemic.

