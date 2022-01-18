Medall to strengthen presence in South India; eyes to open 300-400 centres in 2022

Chennai, Jan 18 (PTI): Medall, diagnostic service provider has lined up plans to strengthen its presence in Southern parts of the country by setting up 300-400 centres during the year, the company said on Tuesday.

Apart from penetrating deeper into Tamil Nadu into tier two and three cities, Medall would be expanding into Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. The centres to be operated as franchisees would be in multiple formats comprising collection centres, mini wellness centres, full service centres and Medall Care Centres.

Medall plans to open about 300-400 centres across South India during the year, Medall Diagnostics said in a statement.

''By expanding across South India, we aim to offer the best-in-class diagnostic and preventive healthcare services with a view to prevent the onset of the virus and other ailments and to enable people stay in their best of health,'' Medall CEO Arjun Ananth said.

''By opting to go in for franchisee model, we are offering an entrepreneurial opportunity, especially women, to own and operate world-class diagnostic services...,'' he added.

Targeting Tier II and III cities, the need for diagnostic services are felt much more than metros and Tier I cities. Medall aims to bring in superior diagnostic services within reach of common man, the statement said.

