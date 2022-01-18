Left Menu

Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 19:02 IST
Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday it would buy videogame publisher Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash, the largest deal in the sector.

Microsoft's offer of $95 per share is at a premium of 45% to Activision's Friday close. Shares of Activision were up nearly 38% to $65.39 before being halted for news.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

