KYEF welcomes J&K Bank's one-time settlement scheme; 'will ease difficulties of stressed biz units'

The Kashmir Youth Entrepreneurs Federation (KYEF) on Tuesday welcomed the special one-time settlement scheme announced by Jammu and Kashmir Bank for its NPA (non-performing asset) account holders saying it will ease the difficulties of the stressed business units.

''We welcome the special One Time Settlement Scheme for NPA account holders of the bank,'' KYEF President Babar Chowdhary said in a statement.

Chowdhary expressed hope that J&K Bank's new scheme will ease out the difficulties of the business units of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

''We hope that the bank management will keep the current COVID-19 conditions in consideration and give ample time for applications and repayments of SOTS,'' he said.

''The timely decision of SOTS launch by J&K Bank will make an opportunity for all the business community, transporters and allied tourism-related industries of Jammu and Kashmir to keep the business momentum going at the top for all seasons,'' Chowdhary added.

