Left Menu

KYEF welcomes J&K Bank's one-time settlement scheme; 'will ease difficulties of stressed biz units'

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-01-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 22:10 IST
KYEF welcomes J&K Bank's one-time settlement scheme; 'will ease difficulties of stressed biz units'
  • Country:
  • India

The Kashmir Youth Entrepreneurs Federation (KYEF) on Tuesday welcomed the special one-time settlement scheme announced by Jammu and Kashmir Bank for its NPA (non-performing asset) account holders saying it will ease the difficulties of the stressed business units.

''We welcome the special One Time Settlement Scheme for NPA account holders of the bank,'' KYEF President Babar Chowdhary said in a statement.

Chowdhary expressed hope that J&K Bank's new scheme will ease out the difficulties of the business units of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

''We hope that the bank management will keep the current COVID-19 conditions in consideration and give ample time for applications and repayments of SOTS,'' he said.

''The timely decision of SOTS launch by J&K Bank will make an opportunity for all the business community, transporters and allied tourism-related industries of Jammu and Kashmir to keep the business momentum going at the top for all seasons,'' Chowdhary added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022