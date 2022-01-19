PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Microsoft to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard for $75 bln https://on.ft.com/3rrJOdO - Fourth Pfizer jab ineffective in blocking Omicron, Israeli study shows https://on.ft.com/3GGK0wb

- KPMG auditor fined and banned for misleading watchdog inspectors https://on.ft.com/3Kl9IZ7 - UK Treasury to crack down on 'misleading' crypto promotions https://on.ft.com/3GHJ2j8

Overview - Microsoft has agreed to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard for $75 billion in the biggest ever deal by the tech company.

- A fourth dose of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine is largely ineffective in stopping Omicron infections despite boosting antibodies, an Israeli hospital study showed. - The KPMG auditor in charge of checking the accounts of listed UK outsourcer Regenersis has been fined 150,000 pounds ($203,850.00) by the accounting regulator and banned from the profession for three years after he admitted misleading its inspectors.

- Crypto companies will face stricter advertising rules under plans set out by the UK Treasury to boost consumer protections in the fast-growing digital asset industry, as global regulators tighten the screws on how tokens are promoted. ($1 = 0.7358 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

