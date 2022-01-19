PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 19
- The KPMG auditor in charge of checking the accounts of listed UK outsourcer Regenersis has been fined 150,000 pounds ($203,850.00) by the accounting regulator and banned from the profession for three years after he admitted misleading its inspectors. - Crypto companies will face stricter advertising rules under plans set out by the UK Treasury to boost consumer protections in the fast-growing digital asset industry, as global regulators tighten the screws on how tokens are promoted.
Overview - Microsoft has agreed to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard for $75 billion in the biggest ever deal by the tech company.
- A fourth dose of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine is largely ineffective in stopping Omicron infections despite boosting antibodies, an Israeli hospital study showed.
