Lupin inks pact with Shenzhen Foncoo to introduce products in China

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 11:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@LupinGlobal)
Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Shenzhen Foncoo Pharmaceutical Co to sell products in China.

This is the company's first partnership arrangement in China and reinforces drug maker's commitment to bringing high-quality generic and complex generic medicines to patients around the world, Lupin said in a statement.

''Lupin continues to invest in key growth markets. With China's growing commitment to affordable and accessible healthcare, Lupin is committed to serving the healthcare needs of the Chinese population by providing high quality generic and complex generic products. We are very excited about our partnership with Foncoo,'' Lupin President – Growth Markets Fabrice Egros stated.

The company would continue to explore additional partnership opportunities in China to leverage its global portfolio including complex generics and specialty medicines, he added.

''Foncoo's successful experiences on importing registration and marketing of generic formulations and Lupin's strong capability of making high-quality medicines make us a perfect match to each other and our collaboration will have a bright future most likely,'' Foncoo General Manager Peng Yan noted.

The company expects that the launch of the first product in China under the partnership will come smoothly and soon, he added.

''We will also continue exploring more opportunities to work with Lupin for providing more and more high-valued and complex medicines to the Chinese physicians and patients,'' Yan said.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Lupin develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets across the globe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

