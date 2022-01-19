Elevated yields keep European shares under pressure, luxury stocks shine

Left Menu

European shares slipped again on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields hit new highs, while luxury stocks stood out on upbeat trading updates from Richemont and Burberry. The pan-European STOXX 600 index skidded 0.1% by 0812 GMT after hitting a one-week low in the previous session.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 13:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares slipped again on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields hit new highs, while luxury stocks stood out on upbeat trading updates from Richemont and Burberry.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index skidded 0.1% by 0812 GMT after hitting a one-week low in the previous session. The U.S. 10-year and five-year Treasury yields held near two-year highs, while global tech stocks sold off as investors fretted over inflation and braced for tighter U.S. monetary policy.

The benchmark German 10-year bond yield rose above 0% for the first time since May 2019. Retail stocks outperformed the benchmark, jumping 1.7%, after a slew of shining earnings results.

British luxury brand Burberry advanced 3.8% after saying a strong performance in outerwear and leather goods and a material improvement in Asia and Europe accelerated growth in its quarterly full-price sales. Cartier owner Richemont climbed 6.9% after the world's second largest luxury group said strong demand for its jewellery and watches in the Americas and Europe helped quarterly sales rise by nearly a third.

ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chipmakers, gained 1.4% after posting better-than-expected quarterly profit and saying it expected sales growth of 20% in 2022.

