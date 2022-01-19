Left Menu

Mankind Pharma forays into critical care segment

With the launch, Mankind Pharma said it aspires to aid the community in leading a healthy life by formulating, developing, commercialising and delivering affordable and accessible medicines that satisfy the urgent medical needs of patients.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 17:34 IST
Mankind Pharma on Wednesday said it has forayed into the critical care segment in the country with the launch of a dedicated division.

The new division Saviour Mankind has commenced operation from Wednesday with a product range that includes anti-infectives and medications for stroke and trauma management.

''Through this division, we hope to partner with doctors in saving the lives of critically ill patients. Mankind Pharma stands strong with our fellow Indians and facilitating easy access to such medicines will prove life-saving for a multitude of patients," Mankind Pharma CEO Sheetal Arora said in a statement.

Critical care range medicines have witnessed huge demand in the country. With the launch, Mankind Pharma said it aspires to aid the community in leading a healthy life by formulating, developing, commercializing, and delivering affordable and accessible medicines that satisfy the urgent medical needs of patients. Having begun its journey in 1995, Mankind Pharma operates in 34 overseas destinations leveraging 16,000 employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

