Left Menu

ICICI Lombard General Q3 profit remains flat at Rs 318 cr

ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Wednesday reported a marginal 1.2 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 318 crore for December quarter 2021-22.It had posted a net profit of Rs 314 crore in the year-ago period, the non-life insurer said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 18:43 IST
ICICI Lombard General Q3 profit remains flat at Rs 318 cr
  • Country:
  • India

ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Wednesday reported a marginal 1.2 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 318 crore for December quarter 2021-22.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 314 crore in the year-ago period, the non-life insurer said in a regulatory filing. Gross direct premium income (GDPI) increased to Rs 4,699 crore from Rs 4,034 crore, against the industry's 4.9 per cent growth. Excluding crop segment, GDPI of the company was at Rs 4,626 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year as against Rs 4,034 crore in the same period a year ago, it said. ''Solvency ratio was 245 per cent at December 31, 2021 as against 249 per cent at September 30, 2021 and higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 150 per cent. Solvency ratio was 290 per cent at March 31, 2021,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022