SDMC extends deadline for payment of property tax

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has extended till January 31 the deadline for availing the amnesty scheme for the payment of property tax with 100 per cent waiver of both interest and penalty, officials said on Wednesday.South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan said the modifications in property tax amnesty scheme-2021-22 has been made to facilitate taxpayers as they are facing difficulties due to current restrictions and weekend lockdown imposed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 22:50 IST
South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan said the modifications in property tax amnesty scheme-2021-22 has been made to facilitate taxpayers as they are facing difficulties due to current restrictions and weekend lockdown imposed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. He said in order to provide relief to taxpayers, the corporation has extended the last date for availing the amnesty scheme, and taxpayers can avail waiver of 100 per cent interest and 100 per cent penalty if up-to-date payment of outstanding property tax dues is made by January 31, 2022. With the modification, waiver of 90 per cent of interest and 100 per cent of penalty can be availed by making payment of outstanding property tax dues till February 28, and waiver of 80 per cent of interest and 100 percent of penalty can be availed if payment of outstanding property tax dues is made till March 31, the SDMC said in a statement.

The mayor said citizens were not able to avail benefits of 'Property Tax Amnesty Scheme-2021-22' because of weekend lockdown amid increase in number of Covid cases, and hence the dates have been extended.

Those taxpayers who were unable to make payment of property tax due to the financial crisis will get relief, he said, adding the move will also help in increasing the number of taxpayers.

He also appealed to citizens to make payment of property tax on time and avail the benefits of the waiver scheme.

