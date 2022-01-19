Mumbai: Central Railway announces 14- hour mega block on suburban network over weekend
But in normal times over 40 lakh commuters used to travel by more than 1,350 suburban services of the CR.
- Country:
- India
The Central Railway has announced a 14-hour `block' or stoppage of traffic between Thane and Diva stations in Thane district which will start little after Saturday midnight.
The purpose was to carry out ''cut and connection of newly laid track and commissioning of crossovers,'' the CR said in a release on Wednesday.
Several long distance trains and suburban locals will be cancelled, said a senior railway official. The block was part of the work of 5th and 6th line project under the phase two of the ambitious Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-II), he said.
After the block the existing DOWN fast line trains running via Parsik tunnel will be shifted on one of the two lines available via Kalva station, whereas the trains on the existing UP fast line will be shifted on another line via Kalva station after the next block.
Presently, the number of daily suburban commuters is down due to the pandemic. But in normal times over 40 lakh commuters used to travel by more than 1,350 suburban services of the CR.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- lakh
- Thane
- Diva
- MUTP-II
- The Central Railway
- Mumbai Urban Transport Project
ALSO READ
35 lakh health cards given to CAPF personnel and their families: minister
Around 1.5 lakh children in 15-18 yrs likely to receive COVID vaccine doses: Mizoram minister
Over 65 lakh subscribers added in APY so far this fiscal, 3.68 cr in 6 years
Agra: Robber arrested with Rs 5.5 lakh loot after encounter
I-T refunds of Rs 1.50 lakh cr issued till Jan 3 this fiscal year