Left Menu

Healthcare, tech stocks pressure European shares; miners outperform

On Thursday, China stepped up its monetary easing efforts by cutting its mortgage reference rate for the first time in nearly two years, following a surprise cut to the central bank's rate for one-year medium-term loans on Monday. China-exposed miners outperformed the benchmark, rising 0.6%, while healthcare stocks lost 0.7% and rate-sensitive tech stocks fell 0.5%.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 14:09 IST
Healthcare, tech stocks pressure European shares; miners outperform
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares slipped on Thursday, as gains in mining stocks and fourth-quarter earnings optimism were outweighed by a decline in defensive and technology stocks amid persisting worries around inflation and interest rate hikes.

The pan-European STOXX 600 skid 0.3% after positive trading updates and commodity prices helped spark a rebound in shares in its previous session. On Thursday, China stepped up its monetary easing efforts by cutting its mortgage reference rate for the first time in nearly two years, following a surprise cut to the central bank's rate for one-year medium-term loans on Monday.

China-exposed miners outperformed the benchmark, rising 0.6%, while healthcare stocks lost 0.7% and rate-sensitive tech stocks fell 0.5%. Deliveroo jumped 3.7% after saying the gross value of orders on its platform rose 36% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, resulting in the food delivery company hitting the top of its guidance range with a 70% rise for the year.

Metal-cutting tools and mining gear maker Sandvik advanced 1.3% after posting quarterly earnings just above analysts' expectations and noting strong demand. Unilever climbed 1.6% after abandoning its plans to buy GlaxoSmithKline's consumer healthcare business, saying it would not raise its 50 billion pound ($68 billion) offer that GSK previously rejected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022