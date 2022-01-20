Norway on track for March rate hike, central bank says

Norway's central bank said on Thursday it plans to raise its key policy interest rate in March, maintaining a campaign of tightening that began last year as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

Norges Bank's five-member monetary policy committee unanimously agreed to keep the rate on hold at 0.5% for now, as expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

