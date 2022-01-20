Norway on track for March rate hike, central bank says
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 20-01-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 14:33 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Norway's central bank said on Thursday it plans to raise its key policy interest rate in March, maintaining a campaign of tightening that began last year as the economy recovers from the pandemic.
Norges Bank's five-member monetary policy committee unanimously agreed to keep the rate on hold at 0.5% for now, as expected in a Reuters poll of economists.
Also Read: Norway eases COVID rules, allows some alcohol serving to resume
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
Advertisement