Larsen & Toubro dispatches coke drums to Mexico

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said its heavy engineering arm has dispatched six of the world's largest coke drums to Mexico.

These coke drums were successfully manufactured during the COVID-19 pandemic at L&T's state-of-the-art Heavy Engineering Complex located at Hazira near Surat, the company said in a statement.

''The heavy engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro, dispatched six of the world's largest coke drums weighing 658 tons each for a refinery project in Mexico ordered by PTI Infraestructura de Desarrollo, (PTI-ID), a subsidiary of the Mexico's state-owned oil company PEMEX (Petróleos Mexicanos),'' the statement said.

These coke drums are part of a delayed coking unit in the PEMEX Dos Bocas Refinery Project, which will convert the residue from the combined distillation plant into higher-value products.

''We thank PTI-ID for reposing faith in L&T for supplying world's largest Coke Drums for such prestigious project. It's heartening to have lived up to the expectations of our client and delivering coke drums on-time,'' said Anil V Parab, Member - L&T Executive Committee, Senior VP and Head, Heavy Engineering.

