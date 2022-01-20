Left Menu

Pakistan revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37% from 3.9% - minister

Pakistan on Thursday revised up its economic growth rate for 2020-21 to 5.37% from 3.9%, minister for planning and development said. "The growth in 2020-21 was 5.37%," said Asad Umar in a tweet, adding the National Accounts Committee (NAC) approved the revised estimate of GDP growth. The NAC is a government body that reviews the economic indicators.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 20-01-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 17:08 IST
Pakistan revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37% from 3.9% - minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan on Thursday revised up its economic growth rate for 2020-21 to 5.37% from 3.9%, minister for planning and development said. "The growth in 2020-21 was 5.37%," said Asad Umar in a tweet, adding the National Accounts Committee (NAC) approved the revised estimate of GDP growth.

The NAC is a government body that reviews the economic indicators. This is second time the GDP rate for 2020-21 has been revised, from an initial 2.3% set in the 2020 annual budget, and then to 3.9% by the central bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022