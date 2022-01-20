Pakistan revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37% from 3.9% - minister

Pakistan on Thursday revised up its economic growth rate for 2020-21 to 5.37% from 3.9%, minister for planning and development said. "The growth in 2020-21 was 5.37%," said Asad Umar in a tweet, adding the National Accounts Committee (NAC) approved the revised estimate of GDP growth.

The NAC is a government body that reviews the economic indicators. This is second time the GDP rate for 2020-21 has been revised, from an initial 2.3% set in the 2020 annual budget, and then to 3.9% by the central bank.

