Hero MotoCorp commences bookings for next lot of XPulse 200 4 Valve

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 19:18 IST
Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it has started accepting online bookings for the second batch of its latest motorcycle XPulse 200 4 Valve.

The company has started accepting bookings for the second batch after the first lot was completely sold out.

Priced at Rs 1,30,150 (ex-showroom – Delhi), the motorcycle can be booked on the company's online sales platform -- eSHOP -- by making an advance payment of Rs 10,000, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

''The first batch being instantly sold out demonstrates the growth of premium-motorcycle demand as well as customer confidence in the Hero brand. With the start of another batch of online bookings, we expect to meet the ever-increasing demand for XPulse 200 4 Valve in the country,'' Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said.

The XPulse 200 range comes equipped with a BS-VI 200cc oil cooled engine, which produces a power output of 19.1 PS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

