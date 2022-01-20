Left Menu

In audited annual accounts, TRS shows expenditure of Rs 22.34 cr, receipt of Rs 37.65 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 21:45 IST
In audited annual accounts, TRS shows expenditure of Rs 22.34 cr, receipt of Rs 37.65 cr
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has shown expenditure of over Rs 22.34 crore and receipts of over Rs 37.65 crore in its audited annual accounts for 2020-21 submitted to the Election Commission.

The ruling party of Telangana had submitted its audited annual report to the poll panel on January 11 which the Election Commission put in public domain on Thursday.

According to the report, the TRS has shown total expenditure of Rs 22,34,86,499 (over Rs 22.34 crore) and Rs 37,65,85,862 (over Rs 37.65 crore) as total receipt.

In its audited annual report for financial year 2020-21, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has shown total expenditure over Rs 1.36 crore and total receipt of over Rs 1.39 crore.

The two parties are recognised state-level parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022