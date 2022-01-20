In audited annual accounts, TRS shows expenditure of Rs 22.34 cr, receipt of Rs 37.65 cr
The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has shown expenditure of over Rs 22.34 crore and receipts of over Rs 37.65 crore in its audited annual accounts for 2020-21 submitted to the Election Commission.
The ruling party of Telangana had submitted its audited annual report to the poll panel on January 11 which the Election Commission put in public domain on Thursday.
According to the report, the TRS has shown total expenditure of Rs 22,34,86,499 (over Rs 22.34 crore) and Rs 37,65,85,862 (over Rs 37.65 crore) as total receipt.
In its audited annual report for financial year 2020-21, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has shown total expenditure over Rs 1.36 crore and total receipt of over Rs 1.39 crore.
The two parties are recognised state-level parties.
