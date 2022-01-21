Left Menu

Qatar Airways, Airbus court hearing set for late April

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 00:08 IST
Qatar Airways, Airbus court hearing set for late April
Representative image

A rare lawsuit involving a claim by Qatar Airways for more than $600 million in compensation from Airbus over flaws on the surface of A350 jets is set for an initial hearing in the week of April 26, people familiar with the matter said.

Barring a rapid settlement, experts say the dispute marks the first time in memory that a contractual and safety dispute between a planemaker and large airline threatens to come to open court, potentially airing technical and commercial decisions. The date for a procedural hearing was set in a division of the High Court in London on Thursday.

Airbus and Qatar Airways had no immediate comment on the case which has left a question mark over 23 A350s yet to be delivered and doubts over a separate order for 50 A321s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022