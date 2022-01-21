Qatar Airways, Airbus court hearing set for late April

A rare lawsuit involving a claim by Qatar Airways for more than $600 million in compensation from Airbus over flaws on the surface of A350 jets is set for an initial hearing in the week of April 26, people familiar with the matter said.

Barring a rapid settlement, experts say the dispute marks the first time in memory that a contractual and safety dispute between a planemaker and large airline threatens to come to open court, potentially airing technical and commercial decisions. The date for a procedural hearing was set in a division of the High Court in London on Thursday.

Airbus and Qatar Airways had no immediate comment on the case which has left a question mark over 23 A350s yet to be delivered and doubts over a separate order for 50 A321s.

