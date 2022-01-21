Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 706 points

Equity indices opened in red on Friday with the Sensex down by 706.25 points and Nifty down by 203.50 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 706.25 points or 1.19 per cent at 58758.37 at 9.20 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17553.50 at 9:20 am, down by 203.50 points or 1.15 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)