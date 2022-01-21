Left Menu

Guar gum futures fall on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 14:51 IST
  • India

Guar gum prices on Friday fell Rs 67 to Rs 11,999 per five quintal in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trend in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for the February delivery declined by Rs 67, or 0.56 per cent, to Rs 11,999 per five quintal in 51,100 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and increased supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

