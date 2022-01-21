Guar gum futures fall on low demand

Guar gum prices on Friday fell Rs 67 to Rs 11,999 per five quintal in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trend in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for the February delivery declined by Rs 67, or 0.56 per cent, to Rs 11,999 per five quintal in 51,100 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and increased supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

