Delhi airport handles 9.3 lakh MT cargo in 2021, up 27 per cent from 2020

The Delhi international airport in 2021 handled a total of 9.3 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of cargo, which was 27 per cent higher than the volume it handled in 2020, its operator DIAL said on Friday.

The Delhi airport handled 7.3 lakh MT of cargo in 2020, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in its statement.

''Out of 9.3 lakh MT cargo handled by the Delhi airport, 3.3 lakh MT was domestic cargo and 6 lakh MT was international cargo,'' it said.

This was the highest cargo volume handled by any airport in the country in 2021, the statement noted.

The key product categories handled as cargo by the Delhi airport included ready-made garments, electronic goods, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, automobile and machine parts, it said.

In 2019, the Delhi airport handled over 10 lakh MT of cargo, about 30 per cent of India's total air cargo, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)