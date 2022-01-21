Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila Healthcare on Friday said it has re-appointed Sharvil P Patel as Managing Director of the company for a period of five years with effect from April 1, 2022.

The company's board based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and subject to the approval of the members of the company has approved the proposal to re-appoint Patel as the MD for a further period of five years till March 31, 2027, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

The company will seek the approval of members in an extraordinary general meeting, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)