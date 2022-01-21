Left Menu

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 15:26 IST
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Cadila Healthcare on Friday said it has re-appointed Sharvil P Patel as Managing Director of the company for a period of five years with effect from April 1, 2022.

The company's board based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and subject to the approval of the members of the company has approved the proposal to re-appoint Patel as the MD for a further period of five years till March 31, 2027, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

The company will seek the approval of members in an extraordinary general meeting, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022