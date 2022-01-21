Left Menu

Pepperfry launches its second offline studio in Coimbatore

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 21-01-2022 16:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
As part of strengthening its omni-channel presence in southern India, online furniture retailer Pepperfry on Friday launched its second studio here.

The offline expansion is in line with the company's aim to penetrate niche markets and build the largest omni-channel business in the furniture and home products segment in India.

Pepperfry, which launched its first studio in 2014, currently has over 100 studios across more than 50 cities in the country and south India forms its biggest market with 35 studios, according to a company press release.

''We are delighted to expand our omni-channel footprint by launching our second studio in Coimbatore in partnership with Little Boy Enterprise. At Pepperfry, our aim is to be available to our customers through as many touchpoints as possible, offering great variety at great price points,'' Pepperfry Business Head Amruta Gupa said.

''In the current times where individuals have become more conscious towards their home environment and are investing behind creating a space that is functional and aesthetic, we believe our studios will aid consumers in creating an ideal home," Gupta said.

With more than one lakh products available on Pepperfry's website, these studios provide the touch and feel experience for consumers to understand wood finishes and quality of the items before purchasing them and also houses design experts that offer complementary design consultancy that would aid in consumers creating their dream homes, the release said.

