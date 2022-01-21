NAM India gets IFSC Authority's nod to carry out portfolio management services in GIFT City

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (NAM India) on Friday said it has received the IFSCA's approval to carry out portfolio management services through a branch office at the international financial services centre (IFSC) in India.

NAM India said it will continue to add value to investors by expanding its reach and presence in unique locations to service global clients by leveraging Nippon Life Insurance's global network, according to a statement.

The company has been managing and advising global flows through various funds and mandates (including sovereign wealth funds) and catering to investors across Asia, the Middle East, the UK, the US and Europe.

The company is currently operating five funds for Japan, including fixed income, equity, real estate and tech venture capital fund and other mandates in collaboration with asset managers in Australia and Taiwan.

''Our focus is to become a gateway for global investments into India and we believe GIFT IFSC is an important step as it will further strengthen and accelerate global allocations into India.

''We will continue our endeavour to bring more foreign flows and continue leveraging Nippon Life global network towards the same,'' Sundeep Sikka, executive officer and chief executive officer of Nippon Life India Asset Management, said.

Headquartered at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City or GIFT City in Gandhinagar, the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) is a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the IFSC in India.

Currently, GIFT IFSC is the maiden international financial services centre in India.

On Thursday, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC announced that it received the IFSCA's nod to carry out portfolio management services through a branch office in IFSC.

