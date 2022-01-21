Indonesia's tax revenues to continue to rise in 2022 -finmin

Indonesia's 2022 tax revenues will continue to be strong even if commodity prices retreat from current levels, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Friday.

"We are still having a strong source of revenue which is coming from non-commodity activity," she told an online seminar hosted by the Davos World Economic Forum.

Sri Mulyani added that reforms set in place by the Indonesian government should not be seen as nationalism.

