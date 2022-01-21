Left Menu

Indonesia's tax revenues to continue to rise in 2022 -finmin

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 19:21 IST
Indonesia's tax revenues to continue to rise in 2022 -finmin

Indonesia's 2022 tax revenues will continue to be strong even if commodity prices retreat from current levels, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Friday.

"We are still having a strong source of revenue which is coming from non-commodity activity," she told an online seminar hosted by the Davos World Economic Forum.

Sri Mulyani added that reforms set in place by the Indonesian government should not be seen as nationalism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022