Reliance Q3 net jumps 41.5 pc
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 20:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Reliance Industries on Friday reported a 41.5 per cent jump in its third quarter net profit as oil, retail and telecom businesses fired on all cylinders.
Net profit of Rs 18,549 crore in October-December compared with Rs 13,101 crore a year back, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
Income from operations rose to Rs 1.91 lakh crore from Rs 1.28 lakh crore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Reliance Industries
Advertisement