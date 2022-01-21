Reliance Q3 net jumps 41.5 pc

Reliance Industries on Friday reported a 41.5 per cent jump in its third quarter net profit as oil, retail and telecom businesses fired on all cylinders.

Net profit of Rs 18,549 crore in October-December compared with Rs 13,101 crore a year back, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Income from operations rose to Rs 1.91 lakh crore from Rs 1.28 lakh crore.

