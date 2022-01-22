Ireland says it will not change COVID-19 travel rules
Ireland will leave in place a requirement for visitors to have either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test despite announcing the scrapping of most of its other pandemic restrictions, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said.
Visitors will also still be required to submit a pandemic passenger locator form with their address and recent travel history, Martin told a news conference.
