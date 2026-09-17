Ireland Withdraws from 2027 Eurovision Citing Gaza Crisis
Ireland has decided not to participate in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, according to broadcaster RTE. The broadcaster expressed that participation would be unjustifiable in light of the continued loss of civilian lives and the severe humanitarian situation in the region.
Ireland will not be competing in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest, as confirmed by RTE on Thursday.
This decision comes as a response to the ongoing humanitarian issues in Gaza, where incessant violence and loss of civilian life remain critical concerns.
RTE expressed that involvement in the event would be indefensible considering the dire circumstances facing many civilians in the region.