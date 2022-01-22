Left Menu

Goods train derailed in Mathura, traffic hit

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 22-01-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 09:39 IST
Goods train derailed in Mathura, traffic hit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Rail traffic was completely obstructed between Mathura and Delhi following the derailment of a Ghaziabad-bound freight train here in Vrindavan, officials said on Saturday.

The accident occurred at 11.30 pm Friday when several coaches of the train coming from Chittoor Nimba station derailed, they said. "Both up and down routes and the third line have been affected owing to the derailment," Agra division railways PRO SK Srivastava said.

Over 300 men are working continuously to remove the coaches, which were loaded with cement, he said.

About 15 wagons of the train covered all three railway lines and the traffic may resume only by evening, said the official.

The train derailed between Bhuteshwar and Vrindavan road stations of Mathura-Palwal section of the North Eastern Railway, the official said.

