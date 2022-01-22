End odd-even system for markets in Delhi , relax COVID curbs: Traders' body

A prominent organisation of traders on Saturday demanded that the Kejriwal government allow the opening of markets on all days of the week and relax COVID-19 restrictions.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal noted that the positivity rate in Delhi has come down to 18 percent on Friday and there is a decrease in the serious cases in the hospitals as well.

''The COVID-19 restrictions can be rolled back considering all these points to keep the business and economic cycle running in Delhi. In this regard, CAIT has also sent a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, demanding relaxation in the COVID restrictions in Delhi,'' he said.

In its letter to Baijal, CAIT has suggested that the odd-even system has not only proved to be a failure in Delhi, but it has caused more trouble to the consumers and disruption in trade ''In this context, the odd-even system and weekly lockdown should be removed and more emphasis should be put on the strict implementation of C0VID protocols,'' it said.

CAIT said hotels and restaurants should also be allowed to open with 50 percent capacity as given to private offices. Considering the requirements and obligations of weddings scheduled in Delhi, it urged that at least 100 persons should be allowed to attend instead of 20, they added.

