Weddings solemnised in front of closed TN temple, state observes lockdown

Weddings were solemnised by priests on roads in front of a popular temple in Cuddalore district as places of worship were closed in view of COVID related curbs and a shutdown was observed on Sunday in Tamil Nadu to tackle virus spread. On roads abutting the Tiruvanthipuram Sri Devanathaswamy Temple in the northern coastal district of Cuddalore and in and around the shrine premises, several marriages were solemnised on Sunday, an auspicious 'Muhurtha naal' in the Tamil month of 'Thai'. Also, traditionally, conducting weddings in this shrine, dedicated to Lord Vishnu is considered by people as auspicious. The temple, like all other places of worship is closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday a week. The 'kumbabishekam,' consecration ceremony of Vadapalani Lord Murugan temple here was performed by priests in the presence of a very minimum number of people in view of curbs. The 'Sunday lockdown,' albeit with some relaxations saw deserted markets, roads and highways with police enforcing the curbs across the state with the help of local authorities. Relaxations, include those related to marriages, deaths, medical emergencies and essential services. Autos and cab services were allowed by authorities to facilitate train and air passengers to reach their destinations.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said lockdown on Sundays in the state would become unnecessary when the virus cases drop further. Overall, the fresh cases are on decline in Tamil Nadu and it has now dropped in Chennai to approximately 6,000 cases from the recent 9,000 infections, the Minister told reporters.

The people were complying with norms, which is evidenced by deserted roads on Sunday lockdown today, he said. The 'shutdown success,' demonstrated people's support to steps taken by Chief Minister M K Stalin to tackle the third wave, the Minister said. On January 23, Tamil Nadu reported 30,580 fresh COVID cases which includes returnees from other states and the active cases crossed the 2-lakh mark (2,00,954 cases).

Night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM continues to be implemented in Tamil Nadu. On Sunday, January 9, a complete one-day shutdown was enforced in Tamil Nadu which was the first in 2022 and also during the third wave of the COVID pandemic. A similar lockdown was enforced last Sunday as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)