Left Menu

PM interacts with Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients; calls on them to support 'Vocal for Local'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 13:53 IST
PM interacts with Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients; calls on them to support 'Vocal for Local'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to support the 'Vocal for Local' campaign and said the youth is at the center of all policies being framed by the government.

During an online interaction with the awardees, Modi also talked about the unveiling of the hologram statue of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose and said the ''biggest inspiration we get from Netaji is off duty and nation first, and you have to proceed on your path of duty for the country''.

The prime minister awarded the Bal Puraskar recipients certificates digitally using blockchain technology.

Calling for support for the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, Modi asked the awardees to list products at their home which are of foreign origin.

Noting that the youth of the country is at the center of all policies being framed by the government presently, he said, ''Today we feel proud when we see that the youth of India are innovating and taking the country forward.'' ''Today we feel proud when we see that the CEOs of all the big companies of the world are young Indians and when we see the youth of India raising their laurels in the world of startups,'' Modi said.

Lauding children over their participation in the Covid vaccination program, the prime minister said children have shown their modern and scientific thinking in the vaccination program as well.

''More than 40 million children got coronavirus vaccine till now since January 3,'' he said.

Modi also called these children inspiration for the whole society.

''You all must work keeping in mind how your work can help the country,'' the prime minister said while interacting with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients.

Twenty-nine children, including 14 girls, were awarded in six fields -- innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service, and bravery. Each child has been given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, and a certificate.

The prime minister also greeted everyone on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022