Law Prep Tutorial, Marwari Catalysts' Portfolio Startup, raises USD 100k in seed fundings

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], January 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading CLAT coaching institute, Law Prep Tutorial is considered as 'The CLAT Toppers Factory' as of today's date and holds a record of 100 plus toppers every year and has 50000 students trained in 21 years of their excellence. And today yet again it makes headlines as the EdTech startup raises $100K in their seed round of funding from MCats.

The founding team holds over more than 20 years of experience in teaching law aspirants and combines the best in entrance preparation with the best in law admissions related to consulting, advising, teaching, and tutoring in turn making it a win-win for law career aspirants. They have a total of 12 branches across the country, covering 450 cities with 100+ faculty members helping students achieve their dreams.

Sagar Joshi has always believed that strong ideas lead to strong success and therefore with the idea to strengthen the future generation with legal knowledge and to generate more law professionals in the society, he started Law Prep Tutorial with Anupama Joshi, and together they are now expertly guiding students to be future law experts. Law Prep Tutorial will use the capital for scaling, product development and enhancement, and building out the next level of a strong management team to expand its footprint across the country. It will also focus on investing in technology for interactive data-driven products for intelligent learning, offering live classes, practice tests, live practice sessions, remedial material, and other forms of interactive content to aspirants.

Commenting on the funding, Sagar Joshi, Director, Law Prep Tutorial says, "In today's date, the law is a discipline which is becoming a choice of a majority and the explanation is obvious. And the exams like CLAT/LSAT are the doors that provide us with an opportunity to study the Discipline of Law. To make the process simpler and with a passion for excellence in education, Law Prep Tutorial is an initiative by a team of adequately qualified and vastly experienced professionals, where our focus is only on the students. The success of our students over the years is a testimony for the same. With this fundraise we are excited about the opportunity to work with the vast network of Marwari Catalysts Ventures. This will further accelerate our overall efforts to achieve our vision and empower the law and judiciary ecosystem."

Further adding, Anupama Joshi, Founder, Law Prep Tutorial, says, "At Law Prep Tutorial, our goal is to exceed students' expectations - be it with respect to their score, the quality of LPT's service, and to make the aspirants clear through the entrance exam. We try our best to find out students' academic strengths and weaknesses and help them strategize their study plan accordingly under the expert teaching of a highly trained staff. At Law Prep, we offer the most comprehensive package for your preparation for the CLAT exam, and having realized the increasing competition for these exams, the course structure and contents have been designed in a way to make students comfortable with 'speed and accuracy' to attain the goal of getting through LAW schools. Moreover, to serve our purpose, we couldn't have asked for better partners than Marwari Catalysts who have tremendous experience and strategic vision."

Speaking on the investment, Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO - Marwari Catalysts, says, "Even though the EdTech revolution in India is accelerating at a rapid pace, the mass consumer is still relatively untouched by the transformation that it can deliver. We aim to change that by supporting startups that can aid the development of education and thereby bring a revolutionary change in the startup ecosystem of tier-2, tier-3 cities, semiurban, and rural India. As a result, having a portfolio of 35+ startups, 30% of startups at MCats are EdTech. Today, this news of funding is also a vote of confidence further motivating us to keep raising the bar even higher by backing more of these relevant brands in the education sector. Also, we are delighted to see how EdTech startups like Law Prep Tutorial are combining their educational expertise with technology and helping thousands of aspirants in their preparation for CLAT/LSAT Exams."

Sharing his rationale, Devesh Rakhecha, Founder & Director, Marwari Catalysts, added, "We invest in tech-powered EdTech startups as we want our network of investors to be part of the vision to empower the young generation to innovate and gain a position in this ever-increasing competitive scenario. And we saw that Law Prep Tutorial has a long-term orientation and a strong alignment of vision. The startup is poised to become a national brand and top-level leader in the law entrance coaching market. The fresh capital will therefore multiply the startup's efforts to rapidly grow the online user base which will also further plug the massive gap for the Bharat students and investment in technology will set new benchmarks of learning and spark joy among students when getting selected in esteemed Law Universities across the nation. We are overall glad to be a partner with Law Prep Tutorial in their growth journey." India's fastest-growing accelerator platform, Marwari Catalysts Ventures has always set its eyes on the booming sector of our country - EdTech. It has passionately supported dozens of Edtech startups since its initiation and has shown tremendous encouragement in accelerating and ascending high-tech education with ease.

Marwari Catalysts' People: We are a close-knit group of professionals and successful startup Founders with strong professional and academic credentials, revolutionizing the startup ecosystem in Tier II and Tier III cities of India. Apart from being a family of 100 Co-founders, the vastly experienced team at Marwari Catalysts includes 10+ Startup Founders, 21+ Chartered Accountants, 7 IIT Graduates, 5 IIM Graduates, and 300+ Angel Investors.

Existing Investors are from the US- Silicon Valley, UK, Muscat, Abu-Dhabi, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan & India. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

