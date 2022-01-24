Turkey halts Istanbul Airport flights due to snow -state media

Authorities halted all flights at Istanbul Airport for one hour on Monday due to heavy snowfall in the city, state broadcaster TRT Haber, while many other parts of Turkey experienced transportation difficulties due to the bad weather.

Many parts of Turkey have been hit with heavy snowfall since the weekend, prompting authorities to shut schools in some parts of the country. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Authority (AFAD) has said thousands were stranded due to the adverse weather.

In a statement, AFAD said 4,603 people were stranded across the country and that emergency teams had delivered thousands of containers of food and drinks to them, adding 6,750 people were taken to dormitories in seven provinces nationwide.

