Left Menu

France says Burkina Faso situation "confusing", advises against going out

Reuters | Ouagadougou | Updated: 24-01-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 17:04 IST
France says Burkina Faso situation "confusing", advises against going out
  • Country:
  • Burkina Faso

The French embassy in Burkina Faso said on Monday the situation in the West African country remained confusing, advising French nationals not to go outdoors.

The embassy said in a message on its website that French schools would remain closed on Monday and Tuesday and that two Air France flights scheduled for Monday evening had been cancelled.

Earlier, security and diplomatic sources said Burkina Faso's President Roch Kabore had been detained by mutinying troops following heavy gunfire around his residence on Sunday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022