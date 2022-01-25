Doctors Without Borders members arrested in Sudan, doctors union says

Sudanese and non-Sudanese doctors working for Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres) have been arrested at a local hospital known for treating injured protesters, a doctors union said late on Monday.

The statement from the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors didn't give any details about when the arrests were carried out or how many people were arrested from al-Joda Hospital in central Khartoum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)