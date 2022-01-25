Left Menu

Doctors Without Borders members arrested in Sudan, doctors union says

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 25-01-2022 02:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 02:34 IST
Sudanese and non-Sudanese doctors working for Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres) have been arrested at a local hospital known for treating injured protesters, a doctors union said late on Monday.

The statement from the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors didn't give any details about when the arrests were carried out or how many people were arrested from al-Joda Hospital in central Khartoum.

