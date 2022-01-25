Left Menu

Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 794 points

Equity indices opened in red on Tuesday with Sensex down by 794.86 points and Nifty down by 239.80 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-01-2022 09:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 09:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Equity indices opened in red on Tuesday with Sensex down by 794.86 points and Nifty down by 239.80 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 794.86 points or 1.38 per cent at 56696.65 at 9.17 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16909.30 at 9.17 am, down by 239.80 points or 1.40 per cent. On the Sensex, the sectors that were trading low included consumer durables, realty, information technology, capital goods, healthcare among others while the metal sector managed to stay afloat and was trading with a positive bias. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

