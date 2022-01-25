Angie Frederick joins C5MI as Partner and Chief Operating Officer

HYDERABAD, India and CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angie Frederick has been named the Chief Operating Officer and Partner of C5MI. Angie is a high-profile executive and leader with a proven track record across two Fortune 100 organizations – Honeywell Building Technologies and Caterpillar and recognized among the Global Top 100 Influential Women in Supply Chain. In her new position, she will drive global expansion and revenue, fostering client success while assisting the organization in realizing its ambitious growth objectives. ''We are excited that Angie, a seasoned business executive and leader, is joining our leadership team,'' said Don Young, a Managing Partner of C5MI. ''C5MI is a rapidly growing firm, partnering with global brands to drive value, winning recognition as a cutting-edge supply chain and logistics consulting partner. With her experience, expertise, and leadership skills, Angie will lead the commercial growth of C5MI.'' Before C5MI, Angie was the Vice President of Supply Chain Management for Honeywell Building Technologies, where she led supply chain operations, including inventory planning, production planning, materials management, and logistics. At Caterpillar Inc, she led multiple manufacturing and supply chain transformation initiatives focused on business process optimization, technology deployment - management, and ERP system implementations.

Angie is an accomplished global supply chain leader who has anchored and delivered high-impact, high-return supply chain and logistics improvements, minimized process inefficiencies through technology enablement, and developed cross-functional multi-disciplined business teams.

About C5MI: C5MI is a services firm comprised of trusted business practitioners with in-depth knowledge and first-hand experience managing world-class business processes and implementing cutting-edge technology solutions for manufacturers and supply chains globally. We see ourselves as partners, not as consultants. That is why we excel at providing customers with long-term value and continuous improvement on their technology investments. For more information, please visit www.c5mi.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1732310/C5MI_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

