Highlights of US Current Affairs: From Federal Reserve Policies to Key Legal Battles

This comprehensive news digest covers a range of significant U.S. domestic stories, from Federal Reserve policy decisions and drug price hikes by pharma companies to high-profile legal cases involving President Trump's administration. Key stories include drugmakers' price increases and legal challenges against social media platform Meta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 05:25 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 05:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Reserve approved the acquisition of short-dated government bonds, aiming to stabilize reserves within an 'ample' range. Policymakers assert these purchases are vital for interest-rate control and market stability without impacting broader monetary policies, according to minutes from the central bank's meeting held on December 9-10.

In an exclusive report, drug manufacturers plan to increase U.S. prices on over 350 medical brands, such as COVID vaccines and cancer treatments, despite pressure from the Trump administration to curb prices. The median price hike stands at about 4%, marking a significant increase compared to the previous year's figures.

Additional key stories feature legal actions against Meta Platforms for allegedly hosting scam advertisements, Trump administration's contested policies on immigration and healthcare, and emergency rescue efforts following a toxic train derailment at the Kentucky-Tennessee line. These narratives present a broader vista of ongoing regulatory and political shifts within the United States.

