Injury Woes, Transfers, and Historic Streams: Current Sports Headlines

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon is sidelined indefinitely following a lower-body injury during a victory over the St. Louis Blues, as reported by coach Lindy Ruff. The injury leaves the Sabres to assess their options as they continue their winning streak.

In player movements, the Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Philip Tomasino to acquire defenseman Egor Zamula from the Philadelphia Flyers, a tactical move ahead of crucial fixtures. Meanwhile, the NHL disciplinary scene saw Florida Panthers' Brad Marchand escape additional punishment after a contentious game incident.

Netflix has set new US viewership records with its Christmas Day NFL broadcasts, showcasing the Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings game. On the international stage, Canada's men's ice hockey team is banking on NHL strength for the Milano-Cortina Olympics, aiming for yet another gold. Additionally, Green Bay Packers' quarterback Jordan Love is back in practice post-concussion protocol, though not yet fully cleared for action.

