CHEP once again recognised among India's Top Employers 2022

NEW DELHI, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global supply chain solutions company CHEP has been certified as a Top Employer in India by the Top Employers Institute (TEI).

TEI is a global certifier recognising excellence in employee practices. Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation's dedication to a better world of work through excellent HR policies and people practices. Human Resources Business Partner for CHEP India, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Lakshmi Parasuram, says, ''We are immensely proud to have achieved this recognition again from Top Employer. It has been our mission to make CHEP an amazing place to work for our employees, ensuring their overall well-being, diversity and development.'' Megeshni Archary, Vice President at CHEP India, Middle East and North Africa continues, ''Our employees are the driving force of our business and our most valued assets. Their passion, dedication and enthusiasm form a major part of our company culture. We recognise that engaging and enabling our employees to make them proud of what they do is not only key to our success, but also key to the success of our customers and shareholders. We thank all our employees for their significant efforts and engagement in building CHEP into the organisation it is today.'' The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers 6 HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion and more. Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says, ''Reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organisations across the world, CHEP has continued to show that it prioritises maintaining excellent people practices in the workplace. They continue to meet the challenges of the changing world of work while working tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of their workforce. We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the organisations that have been certified as Top Employers in their respective countries this year.'' ''We continuously strive to be the best company to work for across all our offices around the world. We create people first polices to ensure employees are working with people they respect and trust. We create a working environment that supports our valuable employees and rewards excellence, honesty, mutual respect, and fairness. The long tenures of many of our employees stand testament to that,'' adds Archary.

CHEP's employee conditions and HR practices define their 'Workplace Positive' pillar, as part of their 2025 Sustainability targets, with a special focus on Inclusion and Diversity. In 2021, CHEP achieved 32.5% of female employees in management roles in the India, Middle East, Turkey and Africa region, and 32% globally. The company commits to at least 40% of management roles to be held by women and double the number of women in its plants by 2025 and aims to be rated within the top 20% of inclusive companies to work for.

In addition to India, CHEP has been recognised as a Top Employer in 21 countries worldwide including Australia, Belgium, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Namibia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Spain, South Africa, United Kingdom, Swaziland, Zimbabwe and United States, being accredited with the regional Top Employer seal in Europe, Africa and LATAM.

About Top Employers Institute Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognised as an employer of choice. Established over 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1857 organisations in 123 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 8 million employees globally. For more information on the Top Employers Institute visit www.top-employers.com. About CHEP CHEP helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organisation on earth. Its pallets, crates and containers form the invisible backbone of the global supply chain and the world's biggest brands trust CHEP to help them transport their goods more efficiently, sustainably and safely. As pioneers of the sharing economy, CHEP created one of the world's most sustainable logistics businesses through the share and reuse of its platforms under a model known as 'pooling'. CHEP primarily serves the fast-moving consumer goods (e.g., dry food, grocery, and health and personal care), fresh produce, beverage, retail and general manufacturing industries. CHEP employs approximately 11,500 people and believes in the power of collective intelligence through diversity, inclusion and teamwork. CHEP owns approximately 345 million pallets, crates and containers through a network of more than 750 service centres, supporting more than 500,000 customer touch-points for global brands such as Procter & Gamble, Sysco and Nestlé. CHEP is part of the Brambles Group and operates in approximately 60 countries with its largest operations in North America and Western Europe. For more information on CHEP, visit www.chep.com. For information on the Brambles Group, visit www.brambles.com.

