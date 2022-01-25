Left Menu

Man assaults ticket checker in CR's Shahad station

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-01-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 18:50 IST
A ticketless passenger allegedly beat up a ticket checker in Central Railway's Shahad station, police said on Tuesday.

A Kalyan railway police station official identified the accused as Imtiaz Sheikh of Baneli village and the chief ticket checker as Rajkumar Shravan Prasad (34), who was hit on January 22 at around 6pm.

''Sheikh was traveling without a ticket in a train towards CST and was asked to pay a fine of Rs 270. The accused, however, hit the TC and also issued threats. Efforts are on to nab the accused,'' he added.

