The publication also provides information on pit head closing stock, import- export and prices of coal for last few years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 19:48 IST
Extended office of Coal Controller's Organization inaugurated
The government on Tuesday announced the inauguration of an extended office of Coal Controller's Organization, a subordinate office under the Ministry of Coal.

The extended office was inaugurated by Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain here, the ministry said in a statement.

This office will function as the main office of Coal Controller's Organization (CCO) and discharge duties like approval of mine plan and mine closure plan, mine opening and re-opening permission, monitoring the compliance of mine closure plans, implementation and collection and compilation of monthly coal and lignite statistics, among others.

In a separate statement, the coal ministry said the CCO released one of its flagship publications, the 'Coal Directory of India 2020-21'.

The statistical publication was released by Jain at the Office of the Coal Controller, Delhi.

The 'Coal Directory of India 2020-21' contains information regarding the performance of coal and lignite sectors during the financial year 2020-21. It incorporates the grade wise data of production and dispatch and reserves of coal. The publication also provides information on pit head closing stock, import- export and prices of coal for last few years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

