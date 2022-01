BRIEF-CMC Markets Says Q3 Performance Consistent With FY Guidance

CMC Markets PLC: * CMC MARKETS PLC - Q3 PERFORMANCE CONSISTENT WITH FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* CMC MARKETS PLC - IN Q3 MONTHLY ACTIVE CLIENT NUMBERS ACROSS BOTH LEVERAGED AND NON-LEVERAGED BUSINESSES REMAINED AT SIMILAR LEVELS TO THOSE IN H1 2022 * CMC MARKETS PLC - BOARD IS CONFIDENT OF ACHIEVING NET OPERATING INCOME WITHIN RANGE OF £250 MILLION TO £280 MILLION FOR FY 2022

* CMC MARKETS PLC - PROGRESSING WELL WITH ITS STRATEGIC INITIATIVES, INCLUDING ONGOING DEVELOPMENT OF UK NON-LEVERAGED INVESTMENT PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

