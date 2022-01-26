Delhi traders' bodies ask L-G to lift weekend curfew during DDMA meet tomorrow

Continuing its demand to lift the weekend curfew and odd-even rule for opening shops, the traders’ fraternity here on Wednesday shot a letter to the lieutenant governor, ahead of the DDMA meeting. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the highest decision-making body on COVID-19-related issues, is slated to meet under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation. In its letter, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) asked the lieutenant governor to relax COVID-19 restrictions in Delhi in view of the decreasing number of cases.

CAIT, secretary general, Praveen Khandelwal said the retail trade in Delhi has suffered a loss of about 70 per cent in the last 25 days due to the restrictions.

“Non-vaccinated persons should not be allowed to move out of their home, whereas on the other hand, the odd-even system and weekend lockdown should be abolished,” Khandelwal stated in the letter.

Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairman Brijesh Goyal, too, on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Baijal requesting him to ease restrictions for traders.

“Nearly 20 lakh traders of the city are troubled due to the weekend curfew and odd-even restrictions on shops. COVID-19 cases have come down considerably in Delhi,” Goyal stated in the memorandum asking the lieutenant governor to consider the traders’ demands during the Thursday meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)