Air India to be officially handed over to Tata Group today, Chairman N Chandrasekaran in Delhi

By Ashoke Raj After a long journey of 69 years, Air India is set to be officially handed over to Tata Group on Thursday. Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekhar is in Delhi to witness the formal transfer, sources told ANI.

"Officially Air India hands over to Tata Group today in the afternoon. Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran will be in the ministries for the official handover process," a senior government official said. A formal announcement from the Tata Group regarding the official handover process will be made today.

Maharaja is the official mascot of Air India which operates globally apart from domestic operations. According to the available data in 2020, "Air India operates around 101 destinations including 57 domestic operations including 33 countries on four continents around the world." Aviation experts say that Air India is carrying a substantial number of latest aircraft in its fleet from both Airbus and Boeing which is Air India's strength.

Air India code share with Star Alliance and operates a total of 172 wide and narrow body aircraft with Air India Express globally including domestic operations. Recently Vinod Hejmadi, Director Finance, Air India in an email to employees and said, "Air India disinvestment has been decided to take place on January 27, 2022. Closing balance sheet on Jan 20 is to be provided today, January 24 so that it can be reviewed by Tata and any changes can be made on Wednesday." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)