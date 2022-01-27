JB Chemicals to acquire brands from Sanzyme for Rs 628 crore

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Thursday said it will acquire brands for the Indian market from Sanzyme Pvt Ltd, a player in the probiotics and reproductive health segment, for Rs 628 crore.

The brands to be acquired include those in the probiotics portfolio and reproductive health segment of Sanzyme, the company said in a statement.

The probiotic portfolio includes Sporlac, which is the third-largest probiotics brand in India, and specialised products like Lobun used for delaying progression of chronic kidney disease and Oxalo, an alternate risk-free therapy to decalcify kidney stones.

Besides, brands like Pubergen, Nano-Leo and Gynogen will now be part of the JBCPL franchise, it added.

''The transaction is valued at Rs 628 crore and is expected to be completed in the next two weeks, subject to customary closing formalities,'' the company said.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JBCPL) CEO and Whole-time Director Nikhil Chopra said, ''We are glad to announce our first acquisition, which expands our presence into new therapeutic areas and also increases the addressable opportunity in the India Pharma market''.

He further said, ''This is in line with our stated objective of building big brands through category leaders. Sanzyme has been a pioneer in the probiotics segment and we wish to build further on this legacy''.

Chopra said the acquisition also reinforces the company's strategic intent to evaluate opportunities to supplement its growth ambition in India. ''Overall, our objective is to deploy capital judiciously to enhance value for all stakeholders,'' he added.

Following the acquisition, these products will derive significant visibility by leveraging JBCPL's distribution network across the country, the company said.

These brands have a pan-India presence and wide distribution reach of around 3 lakh chemists and nearly 1 lakh prescribers, it added.

According to JBCPL, Sanzyme is ranked amongst the top five probiotic players in the country. It is engaged in the manufacture, distribution and marketing of speciality probiotics formulations, infertility management products and nutraceuticals products. It operates in the gastroenterology, nephrology, urology and gynaecology therapy areas with leading brands such as Sporlac, Lobun, and Gynogen. Citing IQVIA MAT December 2021 data, JBCPL said the revenue for the combined brands was Rs 160 crore.

