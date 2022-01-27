Simple Energy signs pact with Siemens to drive digital transformation in EV space

Electric vehicle maker Simple Energy has teamed up with global technology leader Siemens to drive digital transformation in EV space, a release said on Thursday.

The Bengaluru-based EV maker said it has also roped in Siemens' technology partner Prolim to share its technologies to strengthen India's bid to become the EV capital of the world.

As part of the partnership, Simple Energy will be adopting Siemen's cloud-based product lifecycle management (PLM) software Teamcenter X to establish a strong digital foundation for its e-mobility solutions, the company said.

The PLM technology will deliver consistent and rich product definition to further fuel Simple Energy's quest for manufacturing top quality products and superlative R&D standards.

“Electric vehicles are the future of sustainable mobility, and digitalisation is vital to make EV manufacturing efficient and environment friendly.

“Being a start-up focusing on clean energy solutions, we are happy to have two of the most reputed digital technology brands in Siemens and PROLIM, powering product development and innovation at our centre,” said Suhas Rajkumar, founder-CEO, Simple Energy.

He said his company is committed to delivering high quality, sustainable products to its patrons and will continue encouraging innovation in the mobility segment.

“PROLIM is a proud Siemens global technology partner. We are excited by the opportunity to deliver the benefits of the cloud-native Teamcenter X to power Simple Energy's super exciting, green and clean technology and support the fast-paced, rapidly growing EV market in India,” said Srinath Koppa, Managing Director, Prolim India.

While Prolim is a leading provider of end-to-end PLM and engineering solutions to Global Fortune 1,000 companies, Siemens Teamcenter X, a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)-as-a-service innovation platform, is the preferred choice for leading EV OEMs of the world, Simple Energy said.

