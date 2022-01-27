U.S. vows urgent action to cut rising number of traffic deaths

The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) on Thursday released a strategy designed to cut the soaring number of traffic deaths on American roads that it calls a "crisis."

"It will take a sustained, urgent, yet lasting commitment from the people who build and manage our roads, construct our motor vehicles, and use vehicles as part of their businesses to support actions that protect people and prevent harm," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in outlining the department's new "National Roadway Safety Strategy." The department wants to encourage designing safer roads and safer vehicles.

In October, USDOT said deaths jumped 18.4% in the first six months of 2021 from the same period a year earlier, for the most deadly first half on U.S. roads since 2006 and largest six-month increase recorded in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System's history, which has been in use since 1975. "We face a crisis on our roadways," Buttigieg said.

Traffic deaths surged after coronavirus lockdowns ended in 2020 as more drivers engaged in unsafe behavior like speeding and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. USDOT said it was adopting a "Safe System Approach" and "will shift its safety messaging to recognize that humans are fallible, will make mistakes and at times exercise poor judgment, and that such decisions should not lead to death and serious injury."

Americans drive 275 million registered vehicles over 3 trillion miles annually on 4 million miles of roads. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimated 20,160 people died in vehicle crashes in the first half of 2021, up 3,140 over the same period in 2020.

NHTSA plans to write rules to require automatic emergency braking technologies on new passenger vehicles and heavy trucks, the department said Thursday. Congress last year approved $5 billion in "Safe Streets and Roads for All" grants for street improvements to reduce crashes and fatalities.

One factor in the big jump in 2020 was that drivers who remained on the roads engaged in riskier behavior, NHTSA said. As U.S. roads became less crowded, some motorists perceived police were less likely to issue tickets because of COVID-19, experts say.

NHTSA released behavioral research findings from March 2020 through June 2021 indicating incidents of speeding and traveling without a seatbelt were higher than before the pandemic. A trade group representing major automakers praised the strategy and said it shares the goal "of zero fatalities on our roadways."

